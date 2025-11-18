Watch Live: Donald Trump Meets with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

President Donald Trump meets with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House on Tuesday, November 18.

“President Trump looks forward to welcoming Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to the White House, where the two leaders will participate in an official working visit,” the White House told Breitbart News.

Trump and MBS are expected to discuss economic investment and defense contracts between the United States and Saudi Arabia during the visit before a dinner later Tuesday.