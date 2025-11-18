A Look at Trump’s Event-Filled Day with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

President Donald Trump will host Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for a packed program of events Tuesday at the White House, featuring investment, fulfillment of investment commitments from May, and defense sales.

The crown prince and Trump will participate in a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office at 11:45 a.m., followed by a bilateral lunch in the Cabinet Room, per White House guidance. In the evening, the crown prince will join the president and First Lady Melania Trump for a dinner in the East Room at 7:15 p.m.

“President Trump looks forward to welcoming Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to the White House, where the two leaders will participate in an official working visit,” White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said in a statement to Breitbart News. “Thanks to our Dealmaker-in-Chief, the United States secured $600 billion in historic investments during the President’s visit to Saudi Arabia earlier this year, and Americans can expect more good deals for our country spanning technology, manufacturing, critical minerals, defense, and more.”

Tuesday’s meeting follows Trump and bin Salman’s meeting on May 13 in Saudi Arabia during Trump’s first state visit of his second term. Trump secured major investments in the United States on the first leg of his trip to Gulf Arab countries.

Saudi Arabia pledged a $600 billion investment in the United States, tying it with Apple for the fourth-largest investment since Trump returned to office. The figure includes Saudi Arabia’s commitment to buy $142 billion of military equipment and features services from more than 12 U.S. defense firms.

A senior White House official noted that Tuesday’s deals are expected to include a multi-billion-dollar investment in American AI infrastructure, enhanced cooperation on civil nuclear energy, fulfillments of the massive U.S. investment from Saudi Arabia through dozens of investments, and defense sales to strengthen defense cooperation between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

Trump has frequently hosted world leaders at the White House since returning to office 10 months ago. His most recent guests were Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on November 10 and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on November 7. He has also hosted Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky since the start of October.