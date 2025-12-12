Father of Murdered IDF Soldier Reveals ‘Gazan Doctors Killed my Daughter by Injecting Air Into Her Veins’

The father of murdered IDF Cpl. Noa Marciano has revealed his daughter’s death in Hamas terrorist captivity came through the malicious actions of a civilian doctor with the moment she was killed shared through a video he was sent.

The terror video shows the soldier pleading to be spared as her life drained away.

The Jerusalem Post reports in the harrowing footage, Avi Marciano said a medical worker is seen injecting air into his 19-year-old daughter’s veins as she lies on a bed after she was taken to Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, begging for her life.

Marciano, who was speaking publicly to a small crowd for the first time, said by the end of the clip “she was sweating and showing no signs of life.”

Marciano said the video was sent to him on Telegram and showed clearly how his daughter died while in Hamas captivity.

He added what he went through was the “biggest nightmare you could ever imagine”, saying there are mornings he still wakes to the image of her murder replaying in his mind.

“Noa was my eldest daughter and there’s not a day when I don’t miss her,” he said.

Cpl. Marciano, of the Combat Intelligence Collection Corps 414th unit, was serving as a lookout at the Nahal Oz kibbutz when it was stormed by part of a wave of Hamas terrorists who had burst through the nearby Israel-Gaza border, attacking dozens of Israeli communities, several military bases and hundreds of young people attending a music festival, as Breitbart News reported.

She was one of seven female soldiers to be kidnapped from the Nahal Oz military base on October 7 and the only one not to have returned alive.

Her body was recovered from a building adjacent to Shifa Hospital in Gaza City by the IDF in November 2023, and returned to Israel for burial.

Hamas insisted she was killed in an Israeli airstrike.