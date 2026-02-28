Iran Launches Strikes on U.S. Navy Base in Bahrain, Residential Buildings

Iran has launched drones and missile attacks on the United States Naval base in Bahrain, as well as multiple residential buildings, after the U.S. and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran, according to multiple reports.

Smoke was reported to be “seen rising from the” U.S. Naval Forces Central Command in Manama, while explosions were also “heard across the city,” the Stars and Stripes reported.

While a U.S. official confirmed to the outlet that “no U.S. casualties have been reported,” it is predicted that there are casualties “likely elsewhere in Bahrain,” after a “drone slammed into the top floors of a residential tower,” according to the outlet:

Casualties are likely elsewhere in Bahrain. A drone slammed into the top floors of a residential tower in the Hoora neighborhood, which is about a 15-minute drive from the U.S. naval installation. The Bahraini government acknowledged that several residential buildings had been hit and sad firefighting and rescue operations are ongoing.

Eyewitnesses were reported to have seen “thick black smoke and fire at a large building on base,” according to the outlet.

The missile and drone strikes come after President Donald Trump announced that joint U.S.-Israeli “strikes against Iran took place over night,” Breitbart News’s Oliver JJ Lane reported:

Joint American-Israeli strikes against Iran took place over night, with U.S. President Donald Trump addressing both the nation and the people of Iran. Announcing the strikes to eliminate “imminent threats from the Iranian regime” which “directly endangers the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world,” Trump said: “A short time ago, the United States Military began major combat operations in Iran.” Iranian retaliatory strikes have been launched against Israel. The strikes are intended to destroy Iran’s stockpiles of missiles and to ‘obliterate’ Iran’s missile production industry, the President said. Most importantly, Trump said, was preventing Iranian nuclear-tipped long-range missiles from ever threatening the American mainland or America’s allies in Europe.

According to a post on X: “The Ministry of Interior, through the Civil Defence, is dealing with damage in three buildings in Manama and Muharraq as a result of drone attacks and falling debris from an intercepted missile. The first building has been evacuated, and the fire has been brought under control.”

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a statement condemning and denouncing “in strongest terms the blatant Iranian aggression,” after Iran launched missile strikes on not just Bahrain, but the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia calls on the international community to condemn these blatant attacks and to take all firm measures necessary to confront Iranian violations that undermine the security and stability of the region,” the statement said.