The United States and several countries in the Middle East, such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Qatar, issued a joint statement strongly condemning Iran’s “indiscriminate and reckless missile and drone attacks.”

In a press release from the Department of State, the U.S., Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) explained that the “unjustified strikes targeted sovereign territory” and also endangered civilians.

The statement from the countries comes as Iran has launched missiles and drones at several of its neighboring countries in response to the U.S. and Israel launching joint strikes, targeting Iran’s missiles.

“The United States, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates strongly condemn the Islamic Republic of Iran’s indiscriminate and reckless missile and drone attacks against sovereign territories across the region, including Bahrain, Iraq — including the Iraqi Kurdistan Region — Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates,” the statement said.

“These unjustified strikes targeted sovereign territory, endangered civilian populations, and damaged civilian infrastructure,” the statement added.

Breitbart News’s Frances Martel reported that “as of Sunday night,” Iran had launched missiles and drones at “seven of its neighbors”:

As of Sunday night, the Iranian regime has struck seven of its neighbors with missiles and drones: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain. The Emirati Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday that Iran had bombed the country with hundreds of missiles and drones, which it had largely intercepted, but shrapnel falling in civilian areas killed at least one person.

“The Islamic Republic’s actions represent a dangerous escalation that violates the sovereignty of multiple states and threatens regional stability,” the joint statement from the countries continued. “The targeting of civilians and of countries not engaged in hostilities is reckless and destabilizing behavior.”

British Defence Secretary John Healey told the BBC that Iran had launched “two missiles” toward Cyprus, the Jerusalem Post reported. The missiles reportedly “fell short and landed in the water.”