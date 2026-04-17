Trump Confirms Strait of Hormuz ‘Completely Open’ to All Shipping Traffic

President Donald Trump confirmed Friday that Iran has fully opened the contested waters of the Strait of Hormuz to all commercial shipping traffic.

He took to his social media account on Truth Social to make the public confirmation.

“In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire,” Iran Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in a social media post of his own earlier.

The one qualification is vessels must transit through a “coordinated route” announced by Iran’s maritime authorities, Araghchi said.

Israel and Lebanon agreed Thursday to a 10-day ceasefire starting at 5 p.m. ET that evening.

The Israeli and Lebanese governments agreed to the ceasefire following more than a month of war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group in Lebanon.

Israel’s military campaign in Lebanon against Hezbollah, who are close allies of Iran, has been a sticking point in negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

More to come…