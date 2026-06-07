At least one person was murdered and several wounded in central Israel on Sunday in what police are treating as a suspected terror attack.

The terror shooting was carried out by lone terrorist, an Arab Israeli man from Tayibe, Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levy said after a manhunt was carried out by police and the IDF, the Jerusalem Post reports.

A Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) special unit has also been dispatched. The outlet further detailed:

Following a manhunt in search of further perpetrators, Police Commissioner Danny Levy concluded that there had only been one terrorist. Israel Police said that it had found the terrorists’ car, which had an Israeli license plate, and the weapon used in the attack. Security sources continued to scan the area for additional terrorists. Additionally, the IDF has placed a broad closure on Palestinian villages in the area, and is conducting raids in Tayibe.

Magen David Adom Kfar Saba station chief and paramedic Lior Zilberberg explained per the Post report there was a large first responder exercise happening at a nearby town when the report of the terror attack came through.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed the events.

“We immediately stopped the exercise and left with intensive care vehicles and ambulances to the gas station in Kochav Yair, to Tzur Yitzhak, and to Tzur Natan,” Zilberberg said.

An approximately 35-year-old man was declared dead at the scene by first responders. Two people were seriously wounded and three others moderately wounded in the attack.