U.S. Military Withdraws from Iraq After 12 Years, Trump Calls Out ‘Very Bad Decision-Making That Got Us Involved’ in the First Place

The United States military has finally withdrawn from Iraq after 12 years, with President Donald Trump criticizing the “very bad decision-making that got us involved in this quagmire in the first place.”

The move marked the formal closure of another chapter of U.S. occupation in the Middle Eastern country after troops previously left in 2011 after the Iraq War before returning to fight ISIS in 2014.

A press release from U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the “orderly departure of U.S. forces and equipment” from Erbil Air Base in northern Iraq was completed on Wednesday, marking the end of the Operation Inherent Resolve mission against the Islamic State.

The move out of Iraq, which began last October, is part of a planned transition to a “U.S.-Iraq bilateral defense relationship” that followed an agreement reached between the two countries in 2024 under the Biden administration.

The Operation Inherent Resolve combined joint task force has been moved to Jordan and will remain operational as American forces continue to counter ISIS in Syria alongside “coalition partners” and the Syrian government.

Trump celebrated the withdrawal on Truth Social — including praise for new Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and a call-out of the previous administrations that saw the continuation of U.S. presence in Iraq:

Today, I am pleased to announce, that the last American Forces are leaving Iraq! It has been a long time, with very bad decision-making that got us involved in this quagmire in the first place, but soon, that will be part of History. This is a Great Day for America and, importantly, we leave with Iraq having a wonderful new Prime Minister, Ali al-Zaidi, somebody I supported from the beginning and fully endorsed. He won an Election that he was not expected to win, and did so, in a landslide! Launched in 2003 under the presidency of George W. Bush, and continued under the Administration of Barack Hussein Obama in 2014, and Sleepy Joe Biden, Operation Inherent Resolve ends in 2026 under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump. This Day is a victory for the United States, a victory for Iraq, and a decisive victory over ISIS, which has been completely decimated by the Trump Administration, First Term, along with other very bad and dangerous players. Unlike Afghanistan, where much Military Equipment and everything else was left behind, and 13 Warriors lie dead, with many badly wounded, this orderly departure of Coalition forces and equipment from Erbil Air Base marks the end of a very expensive excursion into Hell. I set a clear mission, gave our Commanders the tools to finish it, and refused to let a temporary presence become a permanent one. I had a choice to stay or to leave, and felt, without question, that it was time for America to go home! Prime Minister al-Zaidi, is outstanding, and he will hopefully be able to handle things very well. We came to fight a caliphate. There is no longer a caliphate. We are going home! President DONALD J. TRUMP

CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper added in a statement, “Job well done to the tens of thousands of American service members, diplomats, and civilian personnel who answered the call in Iraq.”

“Because of your grit, sacrifice and professionalism, ISIS no longer poses a systemic threat to Iraq’s national security and Iraqi security forces, including the Peshmerga and other Iraqi Kurdistan Region security forces, now possess the capacity, leadership, and operational independence to unilaterally manage threats to their homeland,” the CENTCOM leader added, noting that the U.S. has stepped back and handed “full primary responsibility” for Iraq’s security back to the government and people of Iraq.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.