Mullin Says DHS Has Presented DOJ a ‘Large Case’ Against Ilhan Omar

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said his department has presented a “large case” to the Justice Department in the federal investigation of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Mullin said Homeland Security Investigations did extensive work on the case before presenting it to prosecutors. Omar has not been charged.

It is “a large case that we have presented to the DOJ,” Mullin said, and the Justice Department is leading the investigation.

Prosecutors told a court this week that the inquiry extends past the congresswoman. “The investigation of [the Subject and] other individuals continues,” they wrote in a filing that opposed the release of records in the case. It did not name anyone else or describe their possible roles.

Agents served a second warrant the same day they searched the congresswoman’s Washington residence, at the home of her sister, Sahra Noor, and removed boxes of documents.

Grand jury subpoenas have gone out to more than a dozen recipients, relatives among them. The grand jury weighing the evidence sits in Minnesota, not Washington.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said this month that “There are several investigations going on” involving the congresswoman. Her office has also opened a separate review of Omar’s financial disclosures.

Mullin rejected the charge that the case is political. “We’re not weaponizing, we’re not using political theater on this,” he said.

The DHS secretary said enforcement does not turn on a person’s office or party registration, and that anyone who broke the law would be treated the same way.

Former President Barack Obama argued on X on Oct. 18 that “The government can’t selectively target individuals simply because of their political beliefs.”

More than 170 House Democrats urged the Justice Department on Monday to drop the inquiry, citing a 2019 review by the first Trump administration that found insufficient evidence of wrongdoing.

Earlier this month, Mullin said investigators expected to bring the matter before a grand jury. “We had a judge sign it,” the secretary said at the time.

Omar has denied wrongdoing and called the investigation politically motivated. She has also rejected the long-running allegation that she married her brother, a claim that has never been established.

Attorney General Todd Blanche signed off on the warrant, the filing said, and attested that its timing was not meant to influence any election. Omar is on the ballot Tuesday.