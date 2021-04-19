The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) launched a website Monday morning aimed at publicizing certain vulnerable Democrats who have not returned campaign donations unexpectedly received from “socialist” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

The NRCC launched a “socialist give back” website aimed towards the vulnerable Democrats, who were wired money from Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign. This is part of the latest attempt by the Republican campaign arm to tie the Democrats to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s partisan socialist agenda. The NRCC has labeled these seats as “offensive opportunities” to win back the House in the upcoming midterm elections.

The Committee’s website displays a ticker with the amount of money the far-left congresswoman gave to her colleagues, which amounts to $160,000. So far, only six vulnerable Democrats have given back the money they received from Ocasio-Cortez, which the ticker illustrates, showing $30 thousand given back. Politico reported that “some swing-district Democrats fret over whether to return her money before the GOP can turn it into an attack ad.”

“Vulnerable House Democrats are being bankrolled by radical socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who wants to defund the police, implement government-run health care and open our borders,” the NRCC’s website reads, posing the question, “Which Democrats will give back her socialist cash?”

Who will be the next vulnerable @HouseDemocrats to return @AOC's cash??? See which Democrats stand with a self-avowed socialist and her dangerous agenda >>>https://t.co/w0g0lQgB5V — Michael McAdams (@M_McAdams) April 19, 2021

NRCC Spokesman Michael McAdams said in a statement, “Vulnerable Democrats who are bankrolled by a radical, self-avowed socialist forfeit the right to complain when we accurately tell voters about their dangerous socialist agenda.”

The website shows a list of over two dozen vulnerable Democrats who have kept the campaign cash given by their socialist colleague: