CNN: Nancy Pelosi Will Run for Reelection

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will run for reelection, hoping to extend her time in the House past the midterms next year, according to a report from CNN.

Pelosi is planning to file for reelection in the San Francisco-based district next year, CNN reported. However, Pelosi still has months before the filing deadline in California for House races, as the state’s filing deadline is March 11 for the primary set on June 7.

If Pelosi wins another term in the House, she will more than likely find herself in the minority after the midterms, as the House Republicans have the advantage going into the election and winning the majority, while the Democrats under Pelosi have continued to pass partisan agenda items.

CNN reported that a source familiar with Pelosi said, “She isn’t ruling out the possibility of trying to stay in leadership after 2022.” The report comes years after Pelosi put “an end date on her tenure as the top House Democratic leader” to secure the votes needed to be elected as House speaker in 2018.

Additionally, Pelosi’s favorability rating across the country is not in the speaker’s favor. The RealClearPolitics polling average found that a majority (58.3 percent) find her unfavorable, while only 33.3 percent find her favorable. These poor numbers for Pelosi come from the average score of polls taken from October 16 to December 7.

Pelosi, under Washington’s one-party rule, has passed disastrous plans, such as the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which President Joe Biden signed into law, in addition to the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act, known as the Democrats’ reconciliation infrastructure bill, which the speaker wrangled all but one of the Democrats to pass. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) revealed that legislation would add billions to the American deficit.

With the midterms looming in the distance, Breitbart News has kept track of Democrats announcing they are leaving the House when their current term is over. So far, 19 Democrats have announced they are leaving the House, either from retirement or looking to run for another office, whether it be in the U.S. Senate or even local or state elections. That includes three committee chairs, who have all been close confidants to Pelosi over the years.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.