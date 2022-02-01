Former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican candidate and South Carolina’s chief majority whip, state Rep. Russell Fry, who is looking to unseat Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC), one of the ten Republicans who supported the impeachment of the former president.

In a statement from Trump’s Save America PAC, he called Rice “the coward who abandoned his constituents by caving to Nancy Pelosi and the Radical Left, and who actually voted against me on Impeachment Hoax #2.” Trump added that Rice “must be thrown out of office ASAP — and we have just the man to do it.”

Trump explained that Fry is an “America First Champion” who has also been “a leading fighter on Election Integrity, is pro-Life, pro-God, pro-Gun and, very importantly, pro-LOW Taxes.”

As Fry resides as chief majority whip in the state House, Trump said he “led the charge in passing the Open Carry Act, and also succeeded with the Religion is Essential Act.”

Trump’s endorsement said that Fry “loves our Military and our Vets,” “is strong on Border Security and Crime,” and “is all in for the Palmetto State,” which is why he is getting the former president’s “Complete and Total Endorsement.”

“VOTE TOM RICE OUT NOW,” the former president emphasized.

Fry, who was recently on Breitbart News Saturday, said that South Carolinians were “stunned” when they learned that Rice voted to impeach Trump.

He noted that Rice’s impeachment vote caused enough controversy in the South Carolina Republican Party that the state GOP censured Rice.

During his appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, Fry also said that the congressman voted “against the will” of his constituents and that Rice has only enabled the far-left Democrat party.

Fry said South Carolinians want “somebody who has our values, who is part of the solution, who is in the arena and willing to take up the fight against these Democrats.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.