The anti-McConnell Republican primary candidate Eric Greitens leads his nearest Missouri Senate competitor by seven points, a Wednesday Trafalgar poll revealed.

Polling at 30.5 percent, former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leads the race to replace Sen. Roy Blount (R) by seven points over Eric Schmitt, who has failed to say he would oppose Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as Senate leader after the 2022 midterms.

“Oh look, I don’t even think anybody is running against him. I’m going to take my cues from people like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley and Mike Lee and talk to them about that for sure,” Schmitt said about his support for McConnell as the leader.

This weekend at CPAC, Trump doubled down on his criticism of McConnell but Missouri Senate Candidate @Eric_Schmitt refused to pledge to vote against Mitch McConnell as GOP Leader if elected. I gave him two chances. pic.twitter.com/fJzIgUqhva — Amanda Head (@AmandaHead) February 27, 2022

Greitens, however, has said he would oppose McConnell as the leader if he wins in November. “That’s why as a Republican running for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat, I am committed to finding new leadership in the Senate when Republicans win back the majority in 2022.”

“We support a strong border. We support election integrity. One of the other reasons why we’re winning is as the only real America First candidate in this race,” Greitens said. “I’ve also been very clear that when I’m in the Senate, I’m going to vote for new America First leadership.”

McConnell has recently come under siege as the presumptive GOP Senate leader. To replace McConnell, Donald Trump reportedly asked Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) to mount a challenge to McConnell. Scott reportedly said he is focused on first regaining the majority in the Senate.

Under McConnell’s tenure, the national debt has grown about $20 trillion, illegal immigration has skyrocketed, and real wages for American workers have not risen since the 1970s. In 2010, Obamacare was enacted. Big banks were bailed out in 2008, and social media companies have silenced individuals without congressional repercussions. In October, McConnell caved to Democrats’ demands and raised the debt ceiling, enabling Democrats to forward President Biden’s radical agenda.

Speaking with Breitbart News, Scott said his 11-point “Plan to Rescue America,” designed to implement after the midterms, is imperative to the future of American First policies.

We won't stop the woke socialist crowd and turn this country around without a plan. I have an 11-point plan with 128 specific policy ideas to Rescue America. Read my plan here, share it with your friends and family, and give me your ideas!https://t.co/ZANF2Qin3G — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) February 22, 2022

“If Republicans return to Washington’s business as usual, if we have no bigger plan than to be a speed bump on the road to America’s collapse, we don’t deserve to govern,” Scott told Breitbart News. “We must resolve to aim higher than the Republican Congresses that came before us. Americans deserve to know what we will do.”

The majority of Scott’s plan has broad support amongst voters, despite McConnell’s displeasure.

“If we’re fortunate enough to have the majority next year, I’ll be the majority leader,” McConnell said of Scott’s alleged effort to succeed him as the leader. “I’ll decide in consultation with my members what to put on the floor.”

