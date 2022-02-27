Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R), who is running for U.S. Senate to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blount (R) in November’s upcoming election, has twice refused to answer if he would back GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell in a bid to remain the party’s leader.

At CPAC, Amanda Head of Real America’s Voice asked Schmitt if he would support McConnell as Senate Majority Leader, should Schmitt win the seat and Republicans take back the Senate.

“Oh look, I don’t even think anybody is running against him. I’m going to take my cues from people like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley and Mike Lee and talk to them about that for sure,” Schmitt responded.

This weekend at CPAC, Trump doubled down on his criticism of McConnell but Missouri Senate Candidate @Eric_Schmitt refused to pledge to vote against Mitch McConnell as GOP Leader if elected. I gave him two chances. pic.twitter.com/fJzIgUqhva — Amanda Head (@AmandaHead) February 27, 2022

Schmitt also dodged the question in a Fox News interview published Sunday:

Asked if he’d back McConnell if he wins election, Schmitt said, “I’m not going to deal with hypotheticals. I’ve got to get there first. I’m a little too superstitious, but I would certainly when it comes to that, lean on the advice of friends and supporters like Ted Cruz and people like Mike Lee.”

Conversely, former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R), who is also running for Blunt’s seat in a crowded GOP primary field, pledged back in September that he would not support McConnell in a bid to remain leader, according to the Washington Post.

At the time, Greitens noted that Trump “proved to the Republican Party that the only way to meaningfully advance conservative policy is through strong, uncompromising leadership,” the Post previously reported.

“That’s why as a Republican running for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat, I am committed to finding new leadership in the Senate when Republicans win back the majority in 2022,” Greitens added.

In a Fox News interview published Friday, Greitens doubled down on his promise.

“We support a strong border. We support election integrity. One of the other reasons why we’re winning is as the only real America First candidate in this race,” Greitens said.

“I’ve also been very clear that when I’m in the Senate, I’m going to vote for new America First leadership,” he continued.