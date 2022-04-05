Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) on Tuesday announced his exit from Congress, notching up a 40-percent exit rate among House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump.

Just before announcing his retirement, Upton noted in a campaign email on Tuesday “very positive” poll numbers in his primary race against Trump-endorsed Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-MI). Both Huizenga and Upton were running for the same seat due to state redistricting.

“My district was cut like Zorro — three different ways,” Upton told reporters. “So I’ve been here 36 years. When I first ran, I thought I’d be here 10.” Upton was first elected in 1986.

“I got a lot of unfinished business that I’m going to be working on now. … But no, this was our decision, independent of what I did with Trump,” Upton said, acknowledging his failed vote to impeach Trump.

Upton joins three other pro-impeachment Republicans to forgo running for reelection. Those include Reps. John Katko (R-NY), Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH), and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

.@POTUS45: “UPTON QUITS! 4 down and 6 to go. Others losing badly, who's next?” pic.twitter.com/iKO0JgHwUK — Natalie Harp (@NatalieJHarp) April 5, 2022