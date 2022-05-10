Senate Democrats are betting the midterm election on the issue of abortion instead of focusing on reducing inflation, the most important issue to voters.

Despite CNN polling that shows President Joe Biden’s struggling economy as the number one concern for Americans, Democrats are steering their communications effort towards abortion following the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court.

The Democrats’ hyper attention to the abortion issue reveals a midterm strategy of how they plan to protect their Senate majority. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is spearheading the Democrats’ newest tactic.

“Senate Republicans will no longer be able to hide from the horror they’ve unleashed upon women in America,” Schumer said Monday. “After spending years packing our courts with right-wing judges … the time has come for Republicans — this new MAGA Republican Party — to answer for their actions.”

Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) has claimed abortion is popular in many swing states where Republicans are eyeing wins in November. “There’s certain states that have even stronger support for Roe v. Wade,” Peters said about New Hampshire, Nevada, and Arizona. “And there’s a very clear contrast between where our candidates are … in those states and the Republican candidates, [who] have taken, for the most part, very extreme views.”