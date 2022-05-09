Women in the northern suburbs of Phoenix are reportedly more concerned with President Biden’s sagging economy than abortion heading into the November midterm election.

A leaked Supreme Court draft opinion last week revealed abortion may again become a state issue, and not a federal one. The potential ruling appears to be of less importance to women than Biden’s terrible economy.

“It’s the economy and jobs,” Laura Wilson told Reuters on Monday about the precedence the economy takes over abortion. Wilson also slammed Biden for 40-year-high inflation that will reportedly cost American families an extra $5,200 in 2022.

Reuters interviewed 21 women about whether inflation or abortion was the more important issue to them ahead of the November elections.

.@Reuters interviewed 21 women in a contested electoral area in the northern suburbs of Phoenix after news of the Supreme Court draft ruling broke. Most of the women said inflation, not abortion, was the galvanizing issue for them https://t.co/ThvJiV2j5s pic.twitter.com/tfOIhwJvms — Reuters (@Reuters) May 9, 2022

“Most of the women said inflation, not abortion, was the galvanizing issue for them,” Reuters reported. “Five said they were pro-life and Republican, while 16 said they were pro-choice. Just two of the 16 said the issue was the top priority for them when voting this November.”

Political analysts also believe the economy is the most important issue heading into November. “The biggest issue is still inflation and the economy,” political analyst Stu Rothenberg also told Reuters.

The belief the economy is the most important issue of 2022 is confirmed by polling. According to a CNN poll, the economy tops Americans’ greatest worry. Only two percent of Americans said Biden’s economy is “very good.” Seventy-seven percent conveyed Biden’s economy is poor, the highest mark in a decade.

Not many trust Biden’s economic agenda of spending great sums of money to hold off a recession. The CNN poll found 73 percent believe Biden is doing too little to address the current economic conditions. Less than a quarter of respondents said Biden was doing just the “right amount.”

In 2021, Biden enacted the costly $1.9 trillion coronavirus package and $1 trillion infrastructure package. Some economists believe Biden’s massive spending fueled 40-year-high inflation. Economists have predicted a 50/50 chance of a recession in the coming months and into 2023.

The Federal Reserve last week announced a half a point interest rate increase to fight inflation. The fed has not raised interest rates to such a degree in more than two decades.

