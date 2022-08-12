Report: Democrats Pledge Tax Hike if They Remain in Power

House Ways and Means Committee chairman Richard Neal (D-MA) on Friday reportedly pledged to raise taxes if the Democrats maintain control of the House after the midterm elections.

The tax increases would include tax hikes on individuals and corporations potentially during a recession and 40-year-high inflation, Bloomberg reported. The tax hikes would reportedly be along the lines of the Ways and Means Committee’s proposal from last year.

The Democrats tried to raise taxes through President Joe Biden’s failed 2021 Build Back Better proposal. According to McDermott Will & Emery, that plan includes expanding the 3.8 percent net investment income tax, a 5-8 percent surcharge on certain taxpayers, and a 15 percent minimum tax on large corporations.