Ronna McDaniel: ‘Mark Kelly Votes Like a California Liberal’

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel blasted Senator Mark Kelly, saying that he votes just like a California liberal while presenting himself as an Arizona moderate.

McDaniel contended that Democrat Senator Mark Kelly, who is up for reelection in November, “likes to pretend he’s a moderate everyman in a black t-shirt who aligns with Arizona voters. But his partisan record tells a different story” in an article for The Hill.

She went on to note that Kelly has voted with Joe Biden 94 percent of the time. McDaniel called Kelly “a blue-state senator trapped in a battleground state.”

The RNC chairwoman also highlighted Kelly’s role in several crises that Arizona is currently facing. McDaniel pointed out that the Democratic Senator “voted to defund border wall construction three times. He refused to renew Title 42, the last bastion of President Trump’s border policy that immediately deported illegal immigrants.”

She also said that Kelly “declined to hire additional Border Patrol agents despite funding “sanctuary cities” and giving illegal immigrants with social security numbers taxpayer-paid stimulus checks.

“And he broke his promise to make the Biden administration pay for the Arizona National Guard troops Governor Ducey deployed to the border,” McDaniel added.

Since Joe Biden took office, roughly five million illegal immigrants have come across our southern border, with many of them entering Arizona.

She also noted that he cast the deciding vote on the so-called “American Rescue Plan,” which an economic adviser from the Obama administration called the “original sin” of inflation.

Meanwhile, Phoenix Arizona is experiencing some of the worst inflation in the entire country.

McDaniel blasted Kelly’s record on energy, noting that the Democratic Senator voted to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline four different times and opposed an effort to prevent Biden from shipping oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to various foreign countries. “Basic tasks like driving to work now cost a small fortune,” McDaniel pointed out.

Mark Kelly is up for reelection in November and will face off against the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate, Blake Masters. McDaniel said that Masters will “go on offense to fix the economy, bring down costs, secure the border, reverse failing schools and stop rising crime.”

