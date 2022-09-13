Three leading Republican senators are urging their party to not acquiesce to a Democrat post-election omnibus spending plan in a lame duck session of Congress if Republicans retake the majority in either or both chambers.

Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Mike Lee (R-UT), and Rick Scott (R-FL) are pressuring Republicans to use such post-election-win leverage to block Democrats from cementing spending priorities and instead wait for a GOP-led House and/or Senate to pass broader spending bills.

In a Fox News op-ed, the senators wrote their constituents “are sick and tired of watching Washington’s broken status quo continue while they deal with the consequences of reckless spending in Congress.”

“Who can blame them?” they rhetorically asked. “As they’ve felt the pain of rising inflation month after month, they’ve had to watch from afar as too many Republicans have caved to the demands of the Democrats carrying out an agenda led by radical leftists in the White House and on Capitol Hill.”

“That must end,” they continued. “It’s time for Republicans to stand united and demand that Congress pass a clean continuing resolution (CR) that simply maintains current federal spending levels — and not a penny more — until a new Congress begins.”

The op-ed noted their plan will not cut “ANY” federal government funding or services, while permitting President Joe Biden’s government to fully function without any threat of a government shutdown. “If Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called a vote tomorrow on a clean CR that extends government funding to January 31, 2023, it would easily pass,” the senators pledged. “This is about accountability and doing what’s right for American taxpayers. That’s it.”

The senators additionally promised that if the Republicans retake the Senate, which is a 50/50 tossup as of September, they would block the funding for Biden’s 87,000 newly hired IRS agents. The funding would instead be rerouted to hiring many more agents on the southern border to end the migrant invasion.

According to the Republican National Committee’s research team, more migrants illegally crossed the southern border in May than in any other month in the Department of Homeland Security’s history, representing a 300 percent increase since May 2021.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.