Trump-endorsed Senate candidate Blake Masters blasted Biden’s celebration of the Inflation Reduction Act, pointing out that Arizonans are still struggling with high costs.

Masters, who is running for the U.S. Senate in Arizona, tore into Biden’s celebration of the Inflation Reduction Act during an appearance on Jesse Waters Primetime.

“We’ve got skyrocketing inflation, the stock market is on fire, normal Americans are losing their life savings, … and what do Democrats do? They throw a party for themselves,” Masters said, referencing the celebration that was held for the so-called Inflation Reduction Act.

Blake Masters slams Democrats for throwing a party for themselves while people are being crushed by inflation. pic.twitter.com/wIsoYmeaFx — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 13, 2022



The celebration was kicked off by James Taylor, who performed “Fire and Rain” at the White House.

“This delusional elite, they can’t manage their way out of a paper bag. They are so disconnected from the pain … that normal people are feeling,” Masters went on to remark.

“In the greater Phoenix Metro in Arizona inflation is not 8.3 percent, it’s 13 to 20 percent, families are getting crushed by this,” Masters pointed out.

The Senate candidate also contended “Biden not only doesn’t care, he wants to take a victory lap. I find it completely shameful.”

Breitbart News previously reported that Phoenix, Arizona experienced the worst inflation in the entire country. Democrat Senator Mark Kelly from Arizona, who Blake Masters hopes to unseat in November, voted for the “American Rescue Plan,” which an economist from the Obama administration called the “original sin” behind inflation.

When Mark Kelly was previously asked what he thinks of Biden’s performance, Kelly responded “Hey uh you know, first of all it’s not my job to give him a report card.” Kelly then refused to say whether or not he would attend an event hosted by Joe Biden.

Masters commented on Kelly’s unwillingness to answer the questions, saying “I understand why Mark Kelly doesn’t want to give Joe Biden a report card. It’s because Joe Biden’s report card is Mark Kelly’s report card. Biden’s record of failure is Mark Kelly’s record of failure.”

