A massive billboard ad in Phoenix is thanking Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) for keeping the southern border open to invasion from illegal migrants.

“Thank you, Mark Kelly, for voting to keep our borders open,” the billboard reads. “The drugs aren’t going to smuggle themselves.”

The ad says it was paid for by Citizens for Sanity. According to its website, the group’s mission is “to return common sense to America, to highlight the importance of logic and reason, and to defeat ‘wokeism’ and anti-critical thinking ideologies.”

Democrat Kelly and the Biden administration have allowed nearly 2 million illegal migrants into the nation in this fiscal year. August represents the fifth month in a row in which migrant apprehensions exceeded 180,000 migrants.

Illegal immigration increases rent costs, reduces American wages, burdens law enforcement, overwhelms the social welfare nets, undermines employees’ workplace rights, and extracts human resources from poor home countries.

Trump-endorsed candidate Blake Masters slammed Kelly for allowing such a massive amount of migrants into the United States. “Mark Kelly welcomes them and wants them resettled into our cities and towns by the millions,” Masters tweeted. “Zero independence, he’s just along for the ride. Mindlessly supporting Biden’s agenda as it ruins our state and our country.”

“Then again, Kamala says the border is secure and Biden says inflation is 0%. The Democrats lie about everything because the truth is so bad for them,” the Republican added.

Kelly has claimed he does not support Biden’s open borders. “I’m not for open borders. I think we need border security. We also have to treat people fairly,” he said.

Evidence suggests Kelly is for open borders. He has voted to defund border wall construction 3 times in 2021 alone, voted against Title 42 three times, and voted against hiring 18,000 Border Patrol agents before any new IRS agents are hired. Kelly has also backed Biden 94 percent of the time.

