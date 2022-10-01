91% of the Time Democrat Mark Kelly Voted with Socialist Bernie Sanders

Sen. Mark Kelly’s (D-AZ) voting record is nearly identical to that of socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).
Despite the Arizona senator positioning himself as a moderate Democrat, Kelly has voted with the socialist more than 90 percent of the time, according to ProPublica. Out of 773 votes in the 2021-2022 congressional cycle, they have disagreed on only 69 votes, or nine percent.
Both senators voted for the $1.5 trillion omnibus spending, $1.9 trillion for coronavirus corporate bailout, and $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” bill – items that fueled soaring inflation.
Experts project inflation will cost American families $5,520 this year. Since the Democrats assumed the legislative and executive branches of government, Americans have lost $4,200 in annual income, a recent Heritage Foundation study shows. Sixty-one percent of general election voters believe the economy is in a recession.
Sanders and Kelly’s records on illegal immigration are equally notable. The fallout from the policies has been equally devastating. Kelly voted in 2021 to defund border wall construction three times. He voted against Title 42 three times, along with voting against hiring 18,000 Border Patrol agents before any new IRS agents are hired.
