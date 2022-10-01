91% of the Time Democrat Mark Kelly Voted with Socialist Bernie Sanders

Bernie’s positions on illegal immigration are similar. The socialist supports expanding Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), ending former President Trump’s “zero-tolerance” policy and Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy.

President Joe Biden has channeled many of Kelly and Sanders’ immigration policies into policy. According to NBC News on Thursday, Biden is preparing an executive order to allow thousands of migrants to remain in the United States. Biden has tried to lift Title 42, but a federal judge temporarily blocked him.

The president has also lifted Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy, which refers to Biden’s policy of releasing migrants throughout the nation while they await a court hearing, rather than detaining them, as required by law.

Meanwhile, illegal immigration is setting records. Nearly two million illegal migrants entered the nation this fiscal year. August represents the fifth consecutive month in which migrant apprehensions exceeded 180,000 migrants.

Trump-endorsed candidate Blake Masters has slammed opponent Kelly for not stopping illegal immigration into Arizona.

“Mark Kelly is personally responsible for the worst border crisis our state and our nation have ever seen,” Masters said on August 3. “He has never once lifted a finger to stop it, has never once used his influence to make Biden end it, has never once to this day simply said: stop releasing illegal immigrants into this state.”

“Imagine all the terrorists who snuck in but weren’t caught,” Masters posted on Twitter. “Brought to you by Joe Biden and Mark Kelly.”

Masters is currently trailing in the polls. But surveys show a large number of voters are undecided. The number of undecideds is an important metric in a state where the incumbent has not sealed a majority of support from the electorate.

“When independents learn about Mark Kelly’s voting record — he pretends to be independent but actually he votes in lockstep for Joe Biden’s failed agenda — well, that’s pretty much all they need to know to come over to our side and vote Republican for a change,” Masters told KTAR on Wednesday.