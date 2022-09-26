Poll: 61% of Voters Say Joe Biden’s Economy Is in Recession

Sixty-one percent of general election voters believe President Joe Biden’s economy is in a recession, according to a McLaughlin & Associates poll published over the weekend.

Only 35 percent do not believe Biden’s economy is in a recession. Of the 35 percent, 20 percent say the economy is souring. Fifteen percent say it is improving.

Overall, 67 percent believe it is Biden’s fault the United States is on the wrong track. Thirty-six percent do not blame Biden. Seven percent remain unsure.

Since Biden assumed office, Americans have lost $4,200 in annual income, a recent Heritage Foundation study shows.

The poll also revealed economic issues remained the number one issue for voters in the 2022 midterms. Forty-five percent say economic recovery is their top priority. Just 28 percent say social issues are most important to them.

Of the 45 percent who said the economic recovery is their top priority, 20 percent said reducing Biden’s inflation is the greatest priority. Thirteen percent say improving the economy generally is the top priority. Gas prices and creating jobs were notched at 4 percent each.

The poll sampled 1,000 voters from September 17 – 22. The margin of error was not provided, but the poll sampled 37 percent Democrats, 36 percent Republicans, and 27 percent independents.

August’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) revealed the price of food at home jumped 0.7 percent compared with the previous month. Over the past 12 months, grocery prices have gone up 13.5 percent.

According to a recent Morning Consult poll, voters trust the Republican Party over Democrats by a wide margin on the economy and economic issues ahead of the midterm elections.

Republicans are expected to retake the House in November. Republicans have a two point lead on generic ballot polling with less than 50 days to go, a Rasmussen Reports poll found Friday.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.