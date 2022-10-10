Abortion Collapsing as Relevant Midterm Issue for Democrats

The issue of abortion is collapsing as a relevant topic for Democrats just 29 days away from the midterm elections, as inflation remains the nation’s top worry.

Democrat Senate candidate Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) tried to sidestep inflation in an interview with the Associated Press on Monday, preferring to focus on abortion.

“I know our families, the issues that are important to them are the kitchen-table issues,” she said, citing inflation that has been fueled by massive Democrat spending in the last two years.

“But I also know, talking with our families, the repeal of Roe v. Wade is having an impact,” she claimed. “We’re a pro-choice state, proudly. That’s why so many are outraged by the repeal.”

In Nevada, gas prices have remained above $5.40 a gallon. The state’s unemployment rate is also higher than the national average. The economy has been impacted by Cortez Masto’s “anti-energy policies,” which have caused the state’s electrical grid to be reliant on expanded large-scale battery storage technology instead of traditional energy forms, such as natural gas-powered generating stations.

Yusette Solomon, a Democrat working for the Culinary Workers union, acknowledged the state’s sagging economy is a far more relevant worry than the state’s abortion law. Abortions are permitted in Nevada up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

“It’s hard for everybody,” Solomon told the Associated Press. “It’s the supermarket. It’s gas. Inflation is something we need to deal with. Everyone’s feeling it.”

In Arizona, the issue of abortion is also less significant. Democrat Senate candidate Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) is a co-sponsor of a pro-abortion bill that would force every state to adopt a new federal abortion standard that would permit abortions without limits. But according to polling, Kelly’s abortion position is perceived as too radical by voters.

The poll found only 27 percent want no limits on abortion, such as Kelly’s legislation supports. Fifty-six percent of voters agree with a 15-week limit on abortion. Fifty-three percent of Arizona voters oppose legislation permitting abortion until birth. Fifty-six percent of independents and 27 percent of Democrats revealed Kelly is less likely to win their vote after learning of Kelly’s radical record on abortion.

Meanwhile, Arizona’s economy is the top worry for state votes, a recent Arizona Republic poll found in September. Arizona’s worries mirror the nation’s.

According to a Monday poll by Civiqs, 62 percent of voters say the economy is deteriorating just 29 days from the midterm elections. Seventy percent believe the current condition of the economy is very bad or fairly bad.

The Democrat economy is greatly impacting Americans. Seventy-one percent of employees are poorer under the weight of Biden’s inflation, up from 58 percent in February, a Bank of America-sponsored survey showed in September.

Experts project inflation will cost American families $5,520 in 2022. Moreover, a Heritage Foundation study showed Americans have already lost $4,200 in annual income since Biden assumed office.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.