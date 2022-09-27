Mark Kelly’s Radical Abortion Policies Exposed in $1M Ad Campaign 

Wendell Husebø

Embattled Sen. Mark Kelly’s (D-AZ) radical abortion policies will be exposed by a $1 million ad campaign in Phoenix from September 25 to October 5.

Women Speak Out PAC, partner of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, launched the ad campaign on broadcast, cable, and streaming to highlight Kelly’s voting record on abortion six weeks before the midterm election, Life News reported.

Kelly is a co-sponsor of a pro-abortion bill that would force every state to adopt a new federal abortion standard that would permit abortions without limits.

The bill is ironically dubbed “Women’s Health Protection Act” or the “Abortion on Demand Until Birth Act.”

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly speaks to supporters during the Election Night event at Hotel Congress on November 3, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. (Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images)

“Mark Kelly is an abortion radical who backs legislation forcing states to allow abortion on demand, until birth, paid for by taxpayers. This is deeply out of touch with Arizona voters, as well as most Americans,” national spokeswoman for Women Speak Out PAC Mallory Carroll said:

Senator Kelly consistently sides with the abortion lobby against his own constituents who want greater protections for unborn children and mothers. Arizonans deserve better. To date our canvassing team has made over 600,000 visits to voters to educate them about Kelly’s extreme record and contrast it with Blake Masters’ pro-life position which centers on reasonable consensus protections for unborn babies and moms.

According to recent polling, 53 percent of Arizona voters oppose legislation permitting abortion until birth. Fifty-six percent of independents and 27 percent of Democrats revealed Kelly is less likely to win their vote after learning of Kelly’s radical record on abortion.

Kelly’s abortion position is perceived as too radical by voters. The poll also found only 27 percent want no limits on abortion, such as Kelly’s legislation supports. Fifty-six percent of voters agree with a 15-week limit on abortion.

The race for the Arizona senate seat is a tossup. Polling on September 18 showed Trump-endorsed Blake Masters just 1.2 percentage points behind Kelly.
