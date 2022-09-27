Mark Kelly’s Radical Abortion Policies Exposed in $1M Ad Campaign 

Embattled Sen. Mark Kelly’s (D-AZ) radical abortion policies will be exposed by a $1 million ad campaign in Phoenix from September 25 to October 5.

Women Speak Out PAC, partner of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, launched the ad campaign on broadcast, cable, and streaming to highlight Kelly’s voting record on abortion six weeks before the midterm election, Life News reported.

According to recent polling, 53 percent of Arizona voters oppose legislation permitting abortion until birth. Fifty-six percent of independents and 27 percent of Democrats revealed Kelly is less likely to win their vote after learning of Kelly’s radical record on abortion.

Kelly’s abortion position is perceived as too radical by voters. The poll also found only 27 percent want no limits on abortion, such as Kelly’s legislation supports. Fifty-six percent of voters agree with a 15-week limit on abortion.

The race for the Arizona senate seat is a tossup. Polling on September 18 showed Trump-endorsed Blake Masters just 1.2 percentage points behind Kelly.

