Only 32 percent of Americans approve of President Joe Biden’s handling of inflation, the top midterm issue in every Senate battleground state, a CNN poll found Wednesday.

Fifty percent of respondents said Democrat policies have worsened economic conditions, while 24 percent said they have had no impact. Just 26 percent said they have improved the nation’s economy.

Seventy-two percent said Democrats are not doing enough to prevent the recession. Another 73 percent said he is not doing enough to reduce inflation.

The poll sampled 1,982 Americans by telephone or live interviewer from October 3-5 with a 3.1 margin of error.

Experts estimate inflation, driven by the manufactured energy crises, will cost American workers $5,520 in 2022 while a Heritage Foundation study shows Americans have lost $4,200 in annual income since Biden assumed office.

Biden Throws Concert Celebrating “Inflation Reduction Act” as Stock Market Plummets pic.twitter.com/cclzj0am9J — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 14, 2022

Much of the nation’s energy crisis is due to Biden’s own policies, such as his campaign promise to reduce oil drilling. In the last two years, the Biden administration has succeeded in driving up private and public financing costs of oil drilling, halting drilling on public lands, and canceling the Keystone pipeline.

Biden’s sagging economy is impacting important Senate races. In Nevada, Georgia, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Arizona, the struggling economy is the number one issue.

It is also damaging his party’s chances of retaining the Senate. With the election in 28 days, Democrats must either reclaim North Carolina, Ohio, Florida, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania or prevent Republicans from winning any of five currently held Democrat seats: Georgia, New Hampshire, Nevada, Arizona, or Washington State.

Recent polling shows Republicans virtually tied or leading in Nevada, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Ohio, Florida, and Georgia. In New Hampshire, Arizona, and Pennsylvania, Democrats appear to have a slight lead, though Republicans could take the lead in the coming weeks.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.