Liz Cheney Raises Money for Pro-Impeachment Lisa Murkowski in Alaska

Outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has begun to raise funds for pro-impeachment Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s (R-AK) campaign.

Cheney, who lost her primary in August by nearly 40 points, has organized a mass text messaging campaign to raise money for the 21-year incumbent against surging Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka.

“It’s Liz Cheney. Lisa Murkowski will always put country above party and do the right thing, even if it isn’t easy,” the mass text reads. “Please support her NOW”:

Cheney and Murkowski are similar in their political approach: Both have put personal ambition above Wyoming and Alaskan voters, both voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, and both enabled the Biden administration’s agenda in the last two years. While Cheney has allied herself with Democrats on the January 6 committee, Murkowski has allied herself with Democrats on nine important votes in the political 2021-2022 cycle.

“Liz Cheney was thrown out of Congress by her own voters because she is actively helping leftists with their political agenda,” Tim Murtaugh, Kelly Tshibaka’s adviser, told Breitbart News.

“Lisa Murkowski has similarly abandoned Alaska and has helped Joe Biden attack the state’s economy every day. It’s no wonder that Cheney and Murkowski stick together–because they both turned their backs on their own states,” he added.

Cheney is not the only member of the establishment uniparty trying to help Murkowski defeat Tshibaka. Murkowski has also been supported by establishment figurehead Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who has given money to her campaign instead of contributing funds to battleground states, such as Arizona’s Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters.

Murkowski has raised 85 percent of her money from out-of-state donors. Just 15 percent has come from in-state contributors, according to OpenSecrets. Meanwhile, Tshibaka leads the race in Alaska fundraising, a notable achievement against Murkowski, who was given the office by her father 21 years ago.

According to FiveThirtyEight’s simulation of the race, Tshibaka is leading Murkowski. The model supports polling that shows Tshibaka has a slight edge over the incumbent just 26 days before Election Day.

