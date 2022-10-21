Pennsylvania Senate Democrat candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman ignored his responsibility to attend state committee assignments and instead has conducted media interviews and enjoyed vacations.

Meeting logs show Fetterman has skipped 11 or 13 meetings on the Pennsylvania Military Community Enhancement Commission and Local Government Advisory Committee since 2019, the Washington Free Beacon reported. In 2020, Fetterman did not attend several meetings and instead opted to conduct media interviews with “Pod Save America” podcast, MSNBC, and Sky News.

In June, he skipped a local government advisory committee because a vacation in New Jersey was more pressing, the Free Beacon reported. The year prior in October, he ignored a military commission session and when home the following day to take care of “family stuff.” Additional meetings Fetterman reportedly missed were not accounted for on his calendar.

Overall, Fetterman, who wants to become a U.S. Senator, has missed one-third of his Senate session as Lt. Gov. of Pennsylvania in which he earns $180,000 a year.

The Lt. Gov. has attended some meetings, however. In addition to the military committee, Fetterman is chairman of the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons, which conducts Senate oversight. “Fetterman has attended all of the Board of Pardons meetings, where he has cast numerous votes to free first-degree murderers,” the Free Beacon reported.

Crime is a major theme in the Pennsylvania Senate race. In 2012, Jahmir Harris was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder. But in 2021, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s “Conviction Integrity Unit” released the convicted criminal. Fetterman has been a proponent of Krasner’s policies.

Now Harris is wanted for murder again, according to Fox 29 News:

Fetterman has praised Krasner’s unit as “crucial” and “truly groundbreaking.” He has also celebrated Krasner as a “champion of criminal justice reform.”

Fetterman is one of the most radical Senate candidates in the 2022 cycle. He has called to ban the “ownership” of rifles, a step further than simply banning the sale of rifles. Fetterman believes it is “important that we as a society” provide government-funded drug dens, and also decriminalize drugs “across the board,” including meth and heroin. He has supported ending cash bail. In 2018, Fetterman advocated for arresting criminals another day if they run away from police.

Polling shows Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz has pulled within the margin of error with Fetterman, despite being outspent by $5 million, according to third quarter fundraising totals.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø.