Debate: Democrat Maggie Hassan Claims Campaign Transparency After Trying to Bar Conservative Journalist from Event

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) speak to people at a coffee shop on October 24, 2022 in Derry, New Hampshire. Hassan is campaigning for re-election against Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Scott Eisen/Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) in Thursday’s debate claimed her campaign has great transparency after it attempted to bar a conservative journalist from attending one of its press events.

“I run my campaign in a way that allows me to hear from Granite Staters and address their concerns in real time,” Hassan claimed. “Both as a candidate and as a sitting U.S Senator.”

Evidence suggests otherwise.

Conservative journalist Michael Graham, the politics editor for center-right media outlet NH Journal, was accosted this week by Hassan campaign staffers at a press conference. Audio reveals two staffers attempted to prevent Graham from attending the event.

Hassan’s Senate office and campaign have reportedly refused to send the NH Journal “public” press announcements. Graham said he attended the event after hearing through journalists of its scheduled occurrence.

DOVER, NH - SEPTEMBER 10: Incumbent Democratic Senate candidate, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) speaks during a campaign canvas kickoff event on September 10, 2022 in Dover, New Hampshire. Hassan is running for Senate reelection this year in New Hampshire and her Republican opponent will be chosen in the upcoming GOP primary. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) (right) is running against Republican senate nominee Gen. Don Bolduc (left).(Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

“Can you please leave,” Hassan’s staffer demanded.

“No. I will not leave. I’m a reporter. I’m a reporter doing my job,” Graham replied. “You’re welcome to call the police and have me removed.”

“You’re not credentialed,” the staffer falsely scolded.

Hassan has not only tried to prevent the conservative news outlet from covering her events, she has also dodged debates and has refused to hold town halls. Hassan has skipped two debates so far. She originally agreed to three.

