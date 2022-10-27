Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) in Thursday’s debate claimed her campaign has great transparency after it attempted to bar a conservative journalist from attending one of its press events.

“I run my campaign in a way that allows me to hear from Granite Staters and address their concerns in real time,” Hassan claimed. “Both as a candidate and as a sitting U.S Senator.”

Evidence suggests otherwise.

Conservative journalist Michael Graham, the politics editor for center-right media outlet NH Journal, was accosted this week by Hassan campaign staffers at a press conference. Audio reveals two staffers attempted to prevent Graham from attending the event.

Hassan’s Senate office and campaign have reportedly refused to send the NH Journal “public” press announcements. Graham said he attended the event after hearing through journalists of its scheduled occurrence.

“Can you please leave,” Hassan’s staffer demanded.

“No. I will not leave. I’m a reporter. I’m a reporter doing my job,” Graham replied. “You’re welcome to call the police and have me removed.”

“You’re not credentialed,” the staffer falsely scolded.

Hassan has not only tried to prevent the conservative news outlet from covering her events, she has also dodged debates and has refused to hold town halls. Hassan has skipped two debates so far. She originally agreed to three.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.