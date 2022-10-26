Maggie Hassan Again Skips Debate with Republican Gen. Bolduc

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) skipped Wednesday’s New Hampshire Senate debate with Republican challenger Gen. Don Bolduc.

The debate was to take place on the New Hampshire Today show with Chris Ryan at 8:00 a.m., but Hassan never showed up.

The Democrat incumbent also ignored October 20th’s debate on The Pulse of NH Senate Candidate Debate with Jack Heath. On September 9, Hassan “agreed” to a total of three debates.

Gen. Bolduc slammed Hassan for missing another debate. “It’s once again disappointing to see that Senator Maggie Hassan is ducking and hiding from New Hampshire voters, but we expect nothing less.”

Gen. Bolduc said Hassan missed an opportunity to defend her record of soaring inflation. “While out on the campaign trail every day, we hear the same thing, inflation is crushing Granite Staters with higher gas prices and soaring grocery bills, and Senator Hassan needs to answer for her disastrous policy decisions.”

From 8-9a on the @NHTodayShow: @GenDonBolduc will join me for Live Free or Die: Conversation with the Candidate. It was scheduled to be a @UnionLeader, @AARPNH, @NewEngCollege debate with @Maggie_Hassan. Her campaign chose not to attend. Listen live at https://t.co/RTMvrxKOLK! — Chris Ryan (@ChrisRyan603) October 25, 2022

Hassan has only debated Gen. Bolduc once. In that debate, on October 18, Gen. Bolduc ripped Hassan’s votes that fueled inflation. “Inflation, inflation, inflation,” Gen. Bolduc said. “It is only going to get higher,”

“We’ve got to stop the spending,” he added.

“We’ve got to get rid of career politicians. Granite Staters say, ‘Number one problem is career politicians.’ Twenty-years, right there,” he said, pointing at Hassan in the room.

Hassan is scheduled to debate Gen. Bolduc Thursday at noon via New Hampshire Public Radio.

Recent polling shows Gen. Bolduc is virtually tied with Hassan.

