Lisa Murkowski Supports Codifying Roe at Debate

United States Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican, looks on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, prior to a U.S. Senate debate in Anchorage, Alaska. She faces Republican Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Pat Chesbro in the general election. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
AP Photo/Mark Thiessen
Paul Bois

RINO Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) voiced her support for codifying Roe v. Wade at the Alaskan U.S. Senate debate on Thursday.

“I do support the codification of Roe v. Wade. I recognize that we cannot go backward in time 50 years when it comes to a woman’s right to determine her own reproductive health and health care,” Murkowski said.

She then tried to portray herself as a moderate by saying that she supports restrictions on abortion and would support a bill that codified Roe and allowed for restrictions.

“I also recognize that abortion should not be without limitations,” said Murkowski. “So the bipartisan effort that I had introduced in the United States Senate is one that again codifies Roe but does so in ensuring that there are limitations. There is a conscience provision for providers who are not willing to perform abortions. It’s also important to recognize that Hyde protection still remain in place.”

Murkowski said that she rejected a bill to codify Roe earlier this year due to it not having the exceptions she listed.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.