New Hampshire Senate incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) has repeatedly praised Republican opponent Gen. Don Bolduc for his decorated military service – even taken up a veterans bill after being inspired by the general’s heroism.

“First of all I want to thank Don Bolduc for his military service,” she said during the October 18 debate. “I am grateful for Don Bolduc’s service,” she reiterated about the decorated veteran.

Hassan has been so impressed by Gen. Bolduc that she even was “inspired” to take up a bill in 2019 to implement “Green Alert” systems to locate veterans when they go missing. Hassan stated in a press release that Gen. Bolduc “has been a leader in efforts to help expand Wisconsin’s Green Alert system in states nationwide.”

Gen. Bolduc is an American hero. He served his nation for over 33 years in the Army Special Forces community. He retired at the rank of Army brigadier general in 2017. During his time with the Army, he commanded units during the Global War on Terror in Afghanistan against the Taliban, which have since reclaimed the nation under Democrat leadership in 2021.

Gen. Bolduc also served on the Joint Staff in the Office of the Secretary of Defense and Aide to the Secretary of the Army, briefing the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the president of the United States.

He is the recipient of two awards of valor, five Bronze star medals, and two purple hearts, the Defense Service Medal, the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, and Army Commendation Medal with Valor Device.

The race between Hassan and Gen. Bolduc is within the margin of error. The candidates are scheduled to debate on Friday for the second time. Hassan has skipped the last two debates.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.