Republican Kelly Tshibaka attacked RINO Sen. Lisa Murkowski for being backed by “dark money” from Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Tshibaka first reminded Lisa Murkowski that she warned voters when she launched her campaign that outsiders in the Lower 48 would be seeking “to try to grab the Alaska Senate seat for their Partisan agendas.” As it turns out, the Lower 48 outsiders have overwhelmingly backed Murkowski.

“A year later, Lower 48 and Washington, DC, dark money have spent more on your behalf than both of our campaigns have spent combined. Why are you now beholden to Lower 48 and D.C. dark money that doesn’t care about our Alaska future?” asked Tshibaka.

Murkowski said that she is not “beholden to outside interests.”

“I think Alaskans who know me, who have watched me, who see me serve, know full well that my prime driver, every day on every issue, is all about Alaska,” she said. “We recognize that there are outside groups that are weighing in. They’re weighing in on my campaign. They’re weighing in on your campaign. They’re weighing in on a host of different campaigns.”

“In many ways, they’ve kind of subsumed everything else that’s out there, but as a candidate, we know we can’t control that,” she added.

On salmon management Tshibaka accuses Murkowski of taking money from "dark money trawlers," calls for more research into bycatch and Coast Guard housing, says it would be great if Alaska had its own fisheries management council instead. — Alaska Public Media News (@AKpublicnews) October 28, 2022

As Breitbart News reported, the Alaska Republican Party voted to censure Mitch McConnell on Monday for using his Senate Leadership Fund to spend “$9 million against Tshibaka to protect 21-year incumbent and pro-impeachment Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), who is in a very tight reelection race.”

The censure passed by a 49-8 vote.

“The Alaska Republican Party State Central Committee condemns the divisive and misleading statements from the Senate Leadership Fund and the inappropriate use of millions of dollars from the Senate Leadership Fund to oppose our endorsed candidate, Kelly Tshibaka,” the resolution read.

“Finally, be it resolved that we request the Senate Leadership Fund immediately stop the attack ads against Kelly Tshibaka and discontinue the support of all other opposing candidates,” it continued.