Pennsylvania Republican Jim Bognet, running in the Keystone State’s Eighth Congressional District, said on Breitbart News Saturday, “Democrats know they are losing” because the momentum is behind the Republicans.

“The Democrats know they’re losing. All the enthusiasm, all the optimism, [and] all the energy is on the conservative side of the aisle,” the Keystone State Republican said.

Bognet then explained that whether the Democrat is his opponent, incumbent Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA), or John Fetterman, who’s running against Mehmet Oz for the United State Senate in the Keystone State, they support all the same “party-line liberals” that would back President Joe Biden, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) 100 percent of the time.

“We’re not stupid. We know that they stand for the same failed policies that brought us this inflation, that brought us this mayhem across the world, that have caused problems for the American people,” he said.

The Keystone State Republican emphasized that the two most important issues that are hurting Americans are inflation and immigration.

On inflation, Bognet explained that three main issues caused it. First, he said that Biden “rammed through $6 trillion of unfunded spending money” into the economy when he first took office and helped cause inflation. Second, Bognet explained that the Democrats “started a war on American energy” by canceling the pipelines and the federal leases, forcing the country to get money from foreign sources, which he said caused an “inflation ripple through the whole system that was done by Joe Biden and Matt Cartwright.” Lastly, he attributed the skyrocketing inflation to the “horrible” Federal Reserve chairman who “didn’t know how to manage the money supply and was printing money for the last ten years.”

On immigration, the Republican nominee said that illegal immigration had taken a “huge part” of his campaign since Cartwright tried to say he supported former President Donald Trump’s border wall when the congressman voted against funding it numerous times. Bognet added that his opponent also “voted to support $1,200 checks for illegal immigrants and criminals,” but when the two debated, the congressman claimed to have wanted a crackdown on immigration.

Bognet clarified that the Democrats are “extreme” and “weak” on illegal immigration.

“When even Democrats realize that the America First agenda of cracking down on illegal immigration is the way to go… It is unbelievable that now Democrats are trying to lie to the American people and say they support President Trump’s border wall,” he added.

Regarding Democrats’ out-of-control spending, Bognet said, “They did this to us. They make up excuses. The liberals are the best excuse makers in the history of mankind, but they’re not going to have any excuse, and we’re going to cashier them on November 8.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.