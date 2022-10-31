The “modern radicals” in the Democrat Party “don’t believe in borders,” Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters said in a sit-down interview with Fox 10’s John Hook.

The Republican Senate candidate from Arizona told Hook, “I don’t think the modern left and modern radicals running the Democratic Party, the people who tell Mark Kelly what to think, the people who are really running Biden’s White House, I don’t think they believe in America.”

Masters added, “I think they’re ashamed of it. That’s why they pushed the 1619 history curriculum on our children. They don’t believe in borders, they don’t believe in sovereignty.”

When asked why he was qualified to be the next U.S. Senator from Arizona, Masters discussed his business record, saying “I’ve succeeded in business. You know, I wrote the number one best selling book on startup entrepreneurship innovation this century, actually. … I’ve worked with Peter Thiel. So I’ve seen innovation firsthand.”

He also said that he’s seen “how the government can get in the way and really just destroy things. Now it’s something that we’re experiencing every day under Joe Biden and Mark Kelly’s so-called leadership.”

“I’ve seen firsthand how the government can get in the way and really just destroy things. Now it’s something we’re experiencing every day under Joe Biden and Mark Kelly’s so-called leadership.” @bgmasters pic.twitter.com/57NnplpwgQ — Blake Masters for U.S. Senate Press (@MastersPress) October 30, 2022

“But really, I think we need to get back to the citizen statesman model,” Masters contended.

“I think Arizona, we’re all going in the wrong direction in the last two years. I mean, crime is up, open borders, inflation, fentanyl … double digit inflation. And I knew that I could get in this race and beat Mark Kelly, and actually put a check on Joe Biden,” Masters went on to say.

“I think that’s qualification enough. I’m actually going to care about the people of Arizona. That’s not something I see in so many of our leaders today,” Masters added.

Masters is running against Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly in the midterm elections. Kelly has consistently voted against border security despite representing a border state that is disproportionately affected by illegal immigration.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com