Republican Gen. Don Bolduc (D-NH) was physically attacked by a libertarian activist before Wednesday’s debate, according to opponent Sen. Maggie Hassan’s (D-NH) campaign staff.

Hassan’s campaign communications director Kevin Donohoe tweeted that the assailant who physically attacked the general outside last night’s debate was a Libertarian activist.

Kate Constantini, Bolduc for Senate spokeswoman, told Breitbart News that law enforcement was quickly on the scene and apprehended the individual.

“Prior to the debate, an individual in the crowd gathered outside attempted to punch the General and was quickly apprehended and arrested,” Constantini explained. “We are grateful to the quick response from law enforcement on the scene,” she said about the Goffstown police department.

“As the General said on stage tonight, it’s time to lower the temperature of the political discourse in this country,” she added.

The attack occurred without mention from the debate moderators or WMUR ABC , even though the attack occurred before the debate. The network asked candidates about the rise in violence against politicians, mentioning January 6 and the attack against Paul Pelosi, but failed to mention the incident that occurred minutes before against the Republican candidate.

The debate took place one hour before President Joe Biden condemned Republicans for political violence in a speech at Union Station in Washington, D.C.

“We must with one overwhelming unified voice speak as a country & say there is no place for voter intimidation or political violence in America,” he said . “No place period, no place ever.”