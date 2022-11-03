Republican Gen. Don Bolduc (D-NH) was physically attacked by a libertarian activist before Wednesday’s debate, according to opponent Sen. Maggie Hassan’s (D-NH) campaign staff.
Hassan’s campaign communications director Kevin Donohoe tweeted that the assailant who physically attacked the general outside last night’s debate was a Libertarian activist.
Disgusting behavior. We saw this same libertarian party activist get aggressive with our campaign volunteers at this debate and the last. #NHSen #NHPolitics https://t.co/BzaFzpjNsi
— Kevin Donohoe (@kdonohoenh) November 3, 2022
Kate Constantini, Bolduc for Senate spokeswoman, told Breitbart News that law enforcement was quickly on the scene and apprehended the individual.
“Prior to the debate, an individual in the crowd gathered outside attempted to punch the General and was quickly apprehended and arrested,” Constantini explained. “We are grateful to the quick response from law enforcement on the scene,” she said about the Goffstown police department.
“As the General said on stage tonight, it’s time to lower the temperature of the political discourse in this country,” she added.
