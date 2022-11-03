The Blake Masters campaign released an online game called “Mr. Spaceman” that highlights Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly’s failures.

“A realistic simulator where Mark Kelly destroys the things you love,” the title screen of the space-themed game reads. During the game, you sit in the cockpit of a spacecraft while astronaut Kelly encourages you to blast obstacles.

“We’ll start by destroying the middle class … just get a second job,” a text box next to Kelly reads as the spacecraft blasts “the nuclear family” and your savings account.

“Public order” is the next target, with the spacecraft blasting an image of a police car as the textbox cites a quote from a Kelly staffer who referred to police as “worthless f*cking pigs.”

After you’re encouraged to blast your 401k account, a text box next to Kelly reads, “It’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make.”

Other targets of the game include border security, parental rights, the rule of law, and “God given rights,” referencing the Second Amendment. The game also alleges that Kelly lied on his ATF form. The claim references an instance in which the Democrat attempted to purchase an AR-15 rifle in order to prove the alleged ease of purchasing the gun.

The seller of the gun denied the purchase and refunded Kelly. Some claim that Kelly lied on a federal form, however he was never prosecuted.

The game ends with a screen that reads, “You ran out of gas and have no money to refuel your tank.”

Masters has recently gained ground in the contentious Arizona Senate race, with one poll finding that he is tied with the Democrat incumbent.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com