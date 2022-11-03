Blake Masters and Mark Kelly are tied, while Kari Lake has a slight lead over Katie Hobbs, a poll found.

A poll of likely Arizona voters from Civiqs found that Republican Blake Masters and Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly are tied in the Arizona Senate race, with both candidates currently sitting at 49 percent.

Meanwhile, the poll found that Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake leads her Democrat opponent Katie Hobbs 50 percent to 48 percent.

A full 56 percent of likely Arizona voters who participated in the poll said that they viewed President Biden unfavorably.

The poll, which was conducted from October 29 to November 2, surveyed 852 likely voters in the Grand Canyon state who were contacted online. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percent.

The findings come after a Fox News poll, which was conducted between October 26 and 30, found that both Blake Masters and Kari Lake gained ground against their Democrat opponents.

The poll found that Kelly and Masters were at 47 percent and 46 percent respectively, though it was taken before Libertarian candidate Marc Victor dropped out of the race and endorsed Blake Masters.

The poll also found that Kari Lake had a lead over Katie Hobbs, which each candidate at 47 percent and 46 percent respectively.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com