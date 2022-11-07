Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Breitbart News on the eve of the 2022 midterm Election Day that “leadership matters” in her final message to voters, in addition to releasing a video to show what the one-party Democrat rule in Washington, DC, has done to the county.

“If the past two years of one-party Democrat rule have shown us anything, it’s that leadership matters,” McDaniel said in her final pitch to voters. “Democrats divided our country, destroyed our economy, failed to keep neighborhoods safe, and abandoned the southern border.”

The RNC pointed to the higher prices families are facing for everything from gas to groceries because of the endless spending the Democrats have passed over the last two years in the U.S. House and Senate, leading to higher taxes for working-class Americans.

The committee also pointed to the Democrats’ failure to keep communities safe with their continued efforts to defund the police, decriminalize drugs, and release criminals into American communities. The RNC also pointed to the Border Patrol reportedly encountering nearly 210,000 illegal immigrants in October, bringing the total number of crossings to over 5 million since Biden took office, in addition to Fentanyl pouring into the country, causing countless deaths to Americans ages 18 to 25.

“Republicans have not only stood up for the issues that are most important to Americans but also have a proven record of results,” McDaniel said, in contrast to what the Democrats have done while being in charge of the country. “Americans are ready for change, which is why tomorrow voters will hold Democrats responsible for their failures and vote Republican.”

Additionally, in the video, the committee emphasized that a vote for a Republican would be a vote “to fight inflation and lower the cost of living, to reduce gas prices and make America energy independent, to secure the southern border and stop fentanyl, to reduce crime and create safer communities, to ensure parental involvement in education.”

