Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds Wins Reelection

Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds wins her reelection bid against Democrat challenger Deidre DeJear.

The Associated Press called the race at 9:03 p.m. Eastern.

Reynolds, seeking a second full term in office, continuously campaigned against Democrats such as President Joe Biden and DeJear. Reynolds highlighted the differences between her success as Iowa’s governor and what the Democrats do when they are in charge.

Reynolds tried to display the massive contrast of failures from Biden and other Democrats in Washington, DC, to the “success story” happening in Iowa under her leadership.

In fact, Reynolds even took out an ad to showcase her “success story” by highlighting her record of eliminating retirement income taxes for seniors, investing and supporting law enforcement, bipartisan mental health reform, and getting schools back open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reynolds also slammed her Democrat challenger for supporting abortion until birth. In one of the debates, the governor confronted DeJear about whether it was acceptable to kill a baby before it is born and perform late-term abortions. DeJear said no “politician’s opinion” should limit it.

During the last few months of the race, Reynolds brought in some help from some big-name Republicans. Former President Donald Trump, in fact, campaigned last Thursday with Reynolds and longtime Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley.

On the other side, DeJear spent time traveling around the state with Doug Emhoff, the husband of Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris, last Friday.

Reynolds has led the Democrats in the polls all year, showing a double-digit lead the majority of the time.

In the most recent poll from the Des Moines Register, Reynolds dominated the Republican vote, earning 97 percent of the vote, while DeJear secured 94 percent. But Reynolds also had a double-digit lead among independents, receiving support from almost half of them (48 percent) compared to DeJear’s 32 percent.

