WATCH LIVE: Former President Donald Trump to Hold ‘Save America’ Rally in Sioux City, Iowa

Former President Donald Trump will hold a “Save America” rally in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday, November 3.

Trump is speaking in support of Hawkeye State Republicans, including Sen. Chuck Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds.

As of late October, Grassley holds a double-digit lead over Democrat Mike Franken. In the gubernatorial race, Reynolds holds a similarly prohibitive lead over Democrat Deidre DeJear.

The 2022 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, November 8.