Former Maury County Mayor Republican Andy Ogles has won his Congressional race in Tennessee’s 5th district, beating his Democrat opponent Heidi Campbell.

Ogles beat his opponent Heidi Campbell, securing 55.9 percent of the vote compared to 42.3 percent with 88 percent of the votes reported.

Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District was recently remade after redistricting. The district, which was previously firmly controlled by the Democrats and centered around Nashville, now includes a wider-reaching area including much of Williamson County, where the city of Franklin is located.

Ogles, who was previously the County Mayor of Maury County, was joined by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on the campaign trail. The Republican has been called Tennessee’s most conservative mayor.

Ogles has referred to the Biden administration as a “criminal enterprise” and called for President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to be impeached. Some of Ogles’s priorities include building the wall, cutting spending, getting the federal government out of education, and strengthening states’ rights.

The Republican discussed his race during an interview with The Tennessean, remarking “The voters of Tennessee’s fifth congressional district want to know that their border is secure. They want to know their leaders will fix our broken immigration system.”

“They want someone that will immediately address Biden’s economic catastrophe, end Washington’s reckless spending spree, and restore basic principles of fiscal conservatism,” he went on to say.

Ogles’s Democrat opponent Heidi Campbell has said that the overturning of Roe v. Wade will “erode quality of life and steal economic opportunity from women.” Campbell also supports red flag laws and advocates granting amnesty to illegal aliens.

