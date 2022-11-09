Exit Poll: Generation Z, Millennials Break Big for Democrats

Voters between the ages of 18 and 29 cast their ballots in favor of Democrats 63 percent of the time in the 2022 elections, exit polling data found.

Data from NBC exit polls found that the demographic, comprised of Generation Z and the Millennials, voted 63 percent for Democrats and just 35 percent for the Republicans.

The age demographic accounted for 12 percent of the electorate, in contrast to those aged 30 to 44, who made up 21 percent of the electorate and voted 51 percent for Democrats and 47 percent for Republicans, the exit poll data found.

Meanwhile, those between the ages of 45 and 64 made up 39 percent of the electorate and voted 44 percent for the Democrats and 54 percent for Republicans. The oldest demographic, those 65 and older, accounted for 28 percent of the electorate and supported Democrats 43 percent of the time and Republicans 55 percent of the time.

Though the 18 to 29 age group accounted for the smallest share of the electorate compared to the other age demographics, they were the most unified in their support of the Democrats, with no other age group voting for either party at such a high margin.

More specifically, those between the ages of 18 and 24, which accounted for seven percent of the electorate, supported the Democrats by a margin of 61 to 36 percent. Those between 25 and 29, six percent of the electorate, favored the Democrats by an even higher margin, with 65 percent of them voting for Democrats and only 33 percent going for Republicans.

The 18 to 29 age group differed significantly when the age group was broken down by racial demographic, though all racial demographics within the age group preferred the Democrats.

White voters between the ages of 18 to 29, 8 percent of the electorate, had by far the highest support for Republicans but they still supported Democrats over Republicans by a wide margin, 58 to 40 percent.

Latino voters between the ages of 18 and 29, three percent of the electorate, supported Democrats 68 to 30 percent. Meanwhile, black voters ages 18 to 29 accounted for just one percent of the electorate but supported Democrats overwhelmingly, 89 percent to nine percent.

