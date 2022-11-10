Conservative group American Principles Project has backed Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) for House GOP Conference Chair, Breitbart News learned Thursday.

Stefanik, who is currently the third highest ranking Republican as House GOP conference chair, was endorsed for a second term by the American Principles Project, an organization that advocates on behalf of the American family.

“We have been thoroughly impressed with Elise Stefanik during her time as GOP conference chair,” Terry Schilling, President of the American Principles Project, said in a statement. “Stefanik has helped push the party in the right direction on cultural issues, and she has emboldened conservatives by holding left-wing politicians accountable for their woke extremism.”

Schilling’s endorsement added Stefanik has been an opponent to “Big Tech censorship” and “the Left’s gender insanity,” which he believes has earned her a “chance to serve in this role again in the 118th Congress.”

A source close to Stefanik told Breitbart News she already has 2/3rds support of the GOP conference for the 118th Congress.

Stefanik become conference chair in 2021 after the Republican conference removed outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from the post upon a vote of no confidence.

The conference chair is primarily responsible for raising money for House Republicans.

During the 2022 cycle, Stefanik raised over $10 million for Republican candidates and committees, the most by any conference chair or New York Republican in history.

On election day, Stefanik led the effort in flipping four New York House seats. She also backed many successful women candidates with her E-PAC, such as Laurel Lee and Anna Paulina.

The American Principles Project endorsement of Stefanik comes after former President Donald Trump endorsed the congresswoman on Tuesday.

“I think she’s fantastic,” he said in a statement:

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.