Trump Calls on ‘MAGA Warriors to Rally Behind’ Massie Primary Challenger Ed Gallrein

President Donald Trump on Monday hailed Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-KY) Republican primary challenger, Captain Ed Gallrein, as a “winner” and urged “MAGA warriors to rally behind” him.

Trump took to Truth Social in the evening, hammering Massie as the “Worst ‘Republican’ congressman” in ages, while speaking glowingly of Gallrein:

The incredible people of Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District, who want desperately to get rid of Thomas Massie, the Worst “Republican” Congressman we have had in many years, gave us a mandate to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! The person that will help us do the job, and do it right, is Navy SEAL, Army Ranger, Fifth Generation Kentucky Farmer, and American Hero, Captain Ed Gallrein, a true Patriot. Today, Ed, who also happens to be central casting, officially filed to run for Congress. I have heard that there are other Candidates exploring a run for this seat, but I am asking all MAGA Warriors to rally behind Captain Ed Gallrein, the Candidate who is, far and away, best positioned to DEFEAT Third Rate Congressman Thomas Massie, a Weak and Pathetic RINO from the beautiful Commonwealth of Kentucky, a place I love, and won BIG, ALL THREE TIMES.

Gallrein achieved the rank of captain in the Navy SEALs and received four bronze stars for his service. He served on SEAL Team Six multiple times and saw deployments to Panama, Afghanistan, and Iraq. Gallrein is also a fifth-generation farmer.

A Brave Combat Veteran, Ed knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Defend our Country, Support our Military/Veterans, and Ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH. He is a big fan of our recent attack on Nicolas Maduro, the Dictator of Venezuela. Additionally, as a very successful Businessman, Ed knows how to Create GREAT Jobs, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Support our Amazing Farmers and American Agriculture, Unleash American Energy Dominance, and Champion our Nation’s Golden Age. In Congress, he will fight tirelessly to Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.

Trump lauded Gallrein’s record, noting he is a supporter of Saturday’s mission to capture former Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, unlike Massie, who has come out in opposition to Operation Absolute Resolve:

Trump added that Gallrein has his full endorsement in the race and blasted Massie as “a totally ineffective loser.”

“Captain Ed Gallrein has my Complete and Total Endorsement against ‘Congressman’ Thomas Massie — He only votes AGAINST the Republican Party, making life very easy for the Radical Left,” Trump wrote.

“Unlike ‘lightweight’ Congressman Massie, a true hater of Israel, and a totally ineffective LOSER who has failed us so badly, CAPTAIN ED GALLREIN IS A WINNER WHO WILL NOT LET KENTUCKY DOWN!” Trump added.