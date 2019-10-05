Donald Trump Awards Purple Hearts to Wounded Soldiers at Walter Reed Hospital

President Donald Trump traveled to Walter Reed Military Hospital Friday to honor wounded soldiers with the Purple Heart award.

The president spent about 40 minutes visiting with wounded soldiers and awarding five Purple Hearts.

“We’re giving out Purple Hearts to very brave people, wounded warriors, people that have been — I mean, they’re just incredible people,” Trump said to reporters as he left the White House.

The visit was closed to the press, and the president asked reporters to “respect the process.”

On Saturday, the White House released photos of two of the honorees. Serving in Afghanistan, both Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Jahner and Army Specialist Timothy Alexander were injured in a blast pursuing an active shooter in September 2019.