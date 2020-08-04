Massive Explosion Rocks Port District of Beirut, Lebanon

A titanic explosion shook the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday, shaking buildings and sending a huge cloud of smoke over the middle of the city.

Early reports said the explosion occurred at the port of Beirut, while amateur video captured images of a blast near the shore that sent a shockwave billowing through the water.

Huge blast in Beirut just now! pic.twitter.com/hId8JhZMKV — Tobias Schneider (@tobiaschneider) August 4, 2020

The Daily Star of Lebanon reported there were two explosions on Tuesday morning. One of them evidently wiped out the Beirut offices of the newspaper:

BREAKING: Massive explosion in Beirut. Footage from the daily star office now in Lebanon pic.twitter.com/2uBsKP5wCH — Ghada Alsharif (@GhadaaSharif) August 4, 2020

The explosion was powerful enough to shatter windows ten kilometers away:

My brother sent me this, we live 10 KM away from the explosion site and the glass of our bldgs got shattered. #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/MPByBc673m — Abir Ghattas (@AbirGhattas) August 4, 2020

A Jordanian news network carried footage that clearly showed the explosion wiping out a building and shaking the entire city:

As of noon Eastern time, there were no official reports of casualties, a specific target, or possible perpetrators if the explosions were deliberate bombings, but Lebanon is currently experiencing a great deal of political upheaval. Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti resigned on Monday, warning that Lebanon was on the verge of becoming a “failed state.”

A United Nations tribunal is expected to soon issue its verdict on the investigation of four members of the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization for their role in 2005 the car bomb assassination of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri. One of Tuesday’s explosions occurred not far from the residence of Rafik’s son Saad Hariri, himself formerly prime minister of Lebanon.

Update 12:48 p.m. ET: Video of the area affected by the blast appeared to show many blocks in the capital city destroyed and some vehicles and bits of buildings still in flames.

This is the moment an explosion occurred in the Lebanese capital Beirut. The explosion appeared to be centred around the city's port area containing warehouses and rippled through several areas of the capital. Get the latest on this story here: https://t.co/UH3Jscyfkr pic.twitter.com/lIzHr7CPio — SkyNews (@SkyNews) August 4, 2020

🔴 Dos explosiones en el puerto de Beirut dejan decenas de heridos. Aún se desconoce el origen de las deflagraciones, que fueron oídas en varios sectores de la ciudad y provocaron la rotura de vidrios en numerosos edificios a varios kilómetros a la redonda. 📸 AFP pic.twitter.com/zYGf9xDMZP — Telenoche (@TelenocheUy) August 4, 2020

An Agence France-Press (AFP) reporter relayed that hospitals in the area are rejecting “injured people with blood streaming down their faces because they’re too full or damaged.”

Lebanon’s Health Minister Hamad Hasan said the government expects a “high number of injuries” but did not yet have an accurate account of how many, or how many deaths, at press time.