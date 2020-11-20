North Korea: Report Details Underground Movement to Overthrow Kim Regime

An underground movement that describes itself as a “provisional government” remains fully engaged in a plan to overthrow North Korea’s communist regime, according to a new bombshell report published this week.

The expose by Korean-American journalist Suki Kim entitled “The Secret Underground Movement to Topple North Korea’s Regime” appears in this weekend’s edition of The New Yorker. According to Kim, a group of “freedom fighters” known as Free Joseon, are planning to overthrow the regime and provide close support to its foreign defectors.

The group’s leader, Adrian Hong, admitted in the piece to participating in what was reported as a violent raid on the North Korean embassy in Madrid, Spain, which took place a week before President Donald Trump met with Kim Jong-un in Vietnam in 2019.

According to Hong, the raid was part of an effort to secure the release of one of its diplomats wishing to defect. Some investigators claimed it was a botched attempt at finding classified and compromising information on the communist regime. A U.S. warrant for his arrest has been issued, but Hong still remains at large.

In a phone conversation with Suki Kim, who attended Yale University as a contemporary of Hong, the 36-year-old described in detail his vision for liberating North Korea.

“We are going to remove this regime. We are going to confront it with force, with the strength of our ideas, and with our bodies until these people are free and can determine their own future,” he said. “There is only one way [to achieve that]. It’s an uprising. It’s a revolution.”

As part of the expose, Hong also detailed his relationship with Kim Han-sol, who is the son of Kim Jong-un’s late brother Kim Jong-nam.

Hong first met Kim Han-sol in Paris in 2013. Dressed in Gucci shoes, Kim Han-sol told Hong that he knew about his attempts to expose the regime’s human rights abuses and the two decided to stay in touch.

“Never met a kid with so much money,” Hong told the magazine. “Kim Jong-nam had stashed away a lot of cash during his life.” Kim Jong-un has an estimated net worth of $5 billion and the Kim family are believed to be some of the only people in North Korea with considerable wealthy.

Years later, Kim Han-sol was thrown into the spotlight after his father was assassinated using a chemical weapon at Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport on orders from Pyongyang. According to a report last year from The Wall Street Journal, Kim Jong-nam had been working for the CIA as an informant in the years before his death.

After the attack took place, Kim Han-sol reportedly called Hong after noticing that the security guards outside his house had suddenly disappeared. “He called the mutual contact to tell Adrian that he, along with his mother and his sister, needed to get out of Macau as soon as possible,” the story noted.

