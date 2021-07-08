ROME — Pope Francis has denounced Wednesday’s murder of Haitian president Jovenel Moïse, while offering his condolences to Moïse’s widow and the people of Haiti.

“On hearing the news of the heinous assassination of His Excellency Mr Jovenel Moïse, President of Haiti, His Holiness Pope Francis offers his condolences to the Haitian people and to his wife, who was also seriously wounded, whose life he commends to God,” reads a telegram signed on the pope’s behest by Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

“Praying to the Father of Mercy for the repose of the soul of the deceased, the Holy Father expresses his sadness and condemns all forms of violence as a means of resolving crises and conflicts,” the telegram continues.

“He wishes for the dear Haitian people a future of fraternal harmony, solidarity and prosperity,” it adds. “As a pledge of comfort he invokes the abundance of divine blessings on Haiti and all its inhabitants.”

As Breitbart News reported Wednesday, foreign mercenaries are suspected to be responsible for the assassination, which Haiti’s outgoing Prime Minister Claude Joseph described as an “odious, inhuman, and barbaric act.”

“Around one (1) o’clock in the morning, on the night of Tuesday July 6 to Wednesday July 7, 2021, a group of unidentified individuals, some of whom spoke in Spanish, attacked the private residence of the President of the Republic and thus mortally wounded the Head of State,” read Joseph’s statement to the Haitian public. “Wounded by gunshot, the First Lady is receiving the care that her situation requires.”

Pope Francis is currently hospitalized at Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic where he underwent surgery Sunday afternoon for a symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon.

According to the Vatican’s most recent press release, the pope suffered a fever Wednesday evening but has been eating and moving about unassisted.

